Women Entrepreneurs Guntur Chapter to be launched on March 8

The chapter will focus on policy matters, market issues and other common problems faced by women entrepreneurs, say organisers

February 26, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the introductory meeting of the Women Entrepreneurs Chapter of Guntur on Sunday.

The Women Entrepreneurs Chapter of Guntur will be launched on March 8. It will be a subsidiary of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation.

Women entrepreneurs from the region, across various industrial sectors such as medicine, jewellery, food products and others, participated in an introductory meeting held in Guntur on Sunday. Participants spoke about their achievements and discussed the problems they have been facing

Madhavi Latha, MD, Sakku Group initiated the Guntur Chapter while Mamatha Rayapati, Deputy MD, Ramesh Hospitals informed that this women’s wing is going to play a crucial role in creating awareness among the entrepreneurs. 

Women’s participation

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Potluri Bhaskara Rao, President of A.P. Chambers said that women’s participation in the economy was essential for sustainable economic development, gender equality, and poverty alleviation. At present, women’s economic contribution in India accounts for only 17% of the GDP, less than half the global average, he added. The World Bank reports that India could increase GDP growth by 1.5% by including 50% of the women in the workforce, he highlighted.  

Moreover, Mr. Rao said that the women’s chapter would work on policy matters, market issues and other common problems. He also assured that the A.P. Chambers would extend the required support to the women wing. 

