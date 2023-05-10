HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women empowerment remains a top priority, says Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

May 10, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Collector S. Shan Mohan at the launch of a women’s mart at Penumuru in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Collector S. Shan Mohan at the launch of a women’s mart at Penumuru in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy said that the State government remains committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure economic self-reliance for women.

Mr. Narayanaswamy, accompanied by Collector Sagili Sanmohan, jointly inaugurated the Cheyutha Mahila Mart, which was newly established by self-supporting women groups at Penumuru mandal headquarters in Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving for the uplift of women, and all the welfare programmes implemented by the government are being made available to women. He said that necessary loans are being granted to the women of self-help groups for their economic development. He said that women will have an opportunity to excel in the retail sector through Cheyutha Mahila Mart.

Echoing Mr. Narayanaswamy’s views, Mr. Shanmohan said that the State government has entered into an agreement with corporate behemoths like Reliance, ITC and Amul, and is working hard to provide support to marts run by women’s associations.

Senior officials of the Revenue, Panchayat Raj, and DRDA were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.