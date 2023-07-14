Women employees seek non-political members on probe panels in sexual harassment cases

July 14, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

The women employees in the Secretariat have urged the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission to appoint non-political people on the inquiry committees in cases related to sexual harassment.

They interacted with the commission at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in the district on Friday, as part of an awareness programme conducted by the commission, which has been observing ‘Women’s Dignity Day’ every Friday, to create awareness among women on social media abuse and the need to condemn it.

Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma suggested that women organise meetings every Friday to discuss their problems, including sexual harassment issues, and harassment at workplace, if any.

The women employees sought proper action to check abusive, offensive, objectionable and intimidating content on social media.

Ms. Padma expressed concern over the ‘unacceptable language’ being used on social media and the trolling and targeting of women in a bad manner. Such culture needed to end in the State, she said.

Referring to Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan’s remarks on the volunteer system, she said the commission issued a notice to the JSP chief asking him to provide evidence for his allegation that ‘‘volunteers were responsible for the missing of 30,000 women in the State.” She said Mr. Pawan Kalyan also alleged that single and old women were being victimised by the volunteers, which was creating panic among the public.