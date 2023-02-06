Women employees of DRDA allege sexual harassment; inquiry ordered

February 06, 2023 02:20 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Around 40 women of the Mandal Samakya and village organisations of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in Movva mandal of Krishna district have alleged that they are being subjected to sexual harassment by an Assistant Project Manager (APM) of the DRDA.

In a complaint lodged with the DRDA Project Director (PD) P.S.R. Prasad, an accountant working in the Movva Mandal Samakya alleged that the APM behaved indecently with her when she went to his chambers to submit official documents a couple of days ago.

She was supported by around 40 Village Organisation Assistants and Mandal Samakya presidents, who signed on the complaint and urged the authorities to take action against the APM, according to Mr. Prasad.

AP Mahila Commission Member B. Vineetha said the Commission will interact with the victims and direct the officers concerned to submit a report.

“Responding to the complaint, Assistant General Manager (AGM) Srinidhi has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the allegations. The APM was transferred here from Prakasam district two years ago,” the PD told The Hindu.

Ms. Srinidhi met some of the victims and recorded their statements. An enquiry is on and based on the report, action would be taken against the APM, Mr. Prasad said.

AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, who enquired into the allegations, said the Commission too will conduct an independent inquiry over the alleged sexual harassment by the officer.