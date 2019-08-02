Women devotees offer prayers in Lakshmi temples

Hundreds of women devotees offered special prayers to goddess Lakshmi Devi in various temples on first Friday of auspicious month of Sravanam.

‘Laksha pasupu nomu’ was organised in Astha Lakshmi Temple-Sri Nilayam located at Ayyannapeta of Vizianagaram. Temple Trustees Durga Balaji and Uma Devi said that ‘Suvarnapusparchana’ and ‘Varalakshmi Vratam’ would be performed on the second Friday of this month. ‘Lakshmi Homam’ was performed inthe historic Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple, according to the temple Trust Board Chairman Narayanam Srinivas. He said that ‘kumkum puja’ and other spiritual activities would continue till end of this month. Sri Jagananth Swamy temple of Vizianagaram also wore a festive look and special prayers were offered to goddess Lakshmi, according to the Temple Trust Board member Kapuganti Prakash. Special arrangements have been made for devotees who came to offer prayers to goddess Lakshmi in Astha Lakshmi temple located in PN Colony, said Temple Trust Board chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao.