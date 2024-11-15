ADVERTISEMENT

Women constables trained to operate drones in NTR Commissionerate

Updated - November 15, 2024 07:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In all, 11 constables belonging to the Command Control Centre have been trained, and services of the drone pilots will be used for manning traffic during VIP visits, utsavams, jataras and festivals, says NTR Police Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Women drone pilots operating drones after completing their training, at the Command Control Centre in Vijayawada on Friday.

Women police constables from the Command Control Centre will now operate drones to monitor traffic, VIP movements and to check crime in NTR Commissionerate.

“A first-of-its-kind in the State, women police constables have been trained to operate drones. Services of the drone pilots will be used for manning traffic during VIP visits, utsavams, jataras and festivals,” said Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu on Friday.

In all, 11 women constables belonging to the Command Control Centre were trained to fly drones. The constables successfully completed training, said Mr. Rajashekar Babu and congratulated the team members.

“Drones will be used to check ganja smuggling, eve-teasing, drug peddling, sand smuggling, vigil at vulnerable places,” the Police Commissioner said. Recently, police used drones to monitor the devotees’ rush during ‘Dasara Utsavams’ and to maintain traffic at major junctions during the festival. “We will utilise drones to check anti-social elements along Krishna river bund and at the black spots,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu said.

“Use of drones at public places and at schools and colleges will help to prevent thefts, chain snatching and teasing. I request the police to step up surveillance at education institutions to step up security for girls,” said a tenth class student P. Divya.

