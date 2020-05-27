‘Women Commission proactive even during lockdown’

Women Commission chairperson Vasireddi Padma addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

VIJAYAWADA

27 May 2020 23:35 IST

Rendered help to over 100 complainants, says Chairperson

The A.P. Women Commission helped more than 100 women who complained about harassment, ill-treatment and stranded in foreign countries and other States, said its Chairperson Vasireddi Padma.

The commission had received 144 complaints through WhatsApp, phone, e-mail and to the helpdesk at its office from March 23 to May 26 amidst the lockdown, Ms. Padma said here on Wednesday.“We received about 93 calls at the helpdesk. Of the total, 43 were domestic violence and 23 women sought old age pension, ration and other help,” she said.

Officials received about 51 pleas relating to harassment, civil disputes and domestic violence through e-mail and post and others. Though some complaints were not related to the commission, instructions had been given to the staff to speak to the officers concerned, she said.

“The commission received a plea from a woman from Guntur and settled in the U.K., on alleged harassment by her husband. We along with Disha staff spoke with her husband and solved the issue. Likewise, a women staying in Dubai urged to help her return to India. We gave the helpline numbers and helped her apply for repatriation,” said commission secretary Nirmala.

Director R. Suez said a group of software professionals who stranded in Pune, sought the help of the commission for travelling back, and it helped them.

In another case, a woman, native of Ulavapadu in Prakasam district and staying in Chennai, complained of harassment by husband. The commission members spoke to the local police and her husband, arranged e-pass for her return to her parents’ house during the lockdown period, Ms. Suez said.

Team effort

“The commission provided transportation to pregnant women for safe delivery. The women called the helpdesk from Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram and Narsaraopet,” said the director.

Ms. Padma said the commission provided food to migrant women in Hyderabad, 200 families stranded in Chennai and a few more who sought help in Vijayawada.

“We are tracking all complaints. Police registered cases on some complaints. The Disha Centre staff, Women Development and Child Welfare officials and Anganwadi workers helped us in taking up the cases,” the Chairperson added.