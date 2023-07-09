ADVERTISEMENT

Women Commission Chairperson calls on acid victims at hospital

July 09, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The victims are out of danger and the accused were arrested within a few hours after the attack, says Vasireddy Padma

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Steps will be taken to ensure severe punishment is awarded to the accused, says Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma called upon acid attack victims receiving treatment at a private hospital in Gollapudi near here and enquired about their health condition on Sunday. The government will ensure that they are provided with the best treatment, she said.

Earlier in the day, a 28-year-old woman suffered burns when her boyfriend threw acid at Itavaram village in NTR district. A 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, who were present near the victim during the attack, also sustained burn injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

Ms. Vasireddy Padma, after meeting with the victims, told the media that the victims suffered burns on the face and hands. But they were out of danger, she said.

“The accused resorted to a planned attack. I request women to be cautious of strangers. The police arrested the accused in a few hours after the attack, and steps will be taken to ensure severe punishment is awarded to the accused,” she said.

Cases have been registered against the accused for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by the use of acid (under Section 326 (a) and 326 (b) IPC), and for an attempt to murder (Section 307 IPC ).

Police will file a chargesheet in a month and see that the accused get imprisonment soon, she said.

CONNECT WITH US