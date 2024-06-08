Women candidates get 55% representation from Vizianagaram district

Women candidates’ stunning performance in Vizianagaram politics has caught the attention of the State, thanks to their spectacular victory in five constituencies out of nine in the united district. TDP candidates Kolla Lalita Kumari (S.Kota), Toyaka Jagadeswari (Kurupam) Gummadi Sandhyarani (Saluru), Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju (Vizianagaram) and JSP candidate Lokam Madhavi (Nellimarla) were elected to Assembly.

Among them, only Ms. Laliata KumarI is senior and all others got elected to the Assembly for the first time. Ms. Lalita Kumar was elected to the Assembly in 2009 and 2014 but was defeated in the hands of YSRCP nominee Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao. However, she emerged victorious by defeating him with a margin of 38,790 votes in the recent elections.

Ms Sandhya Rani defeated Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajannadora in Saluru with a margin of 13,733 votes. In Saluru she was defeated in 1999 and 2009 elections. Ms. Vijayalakshmi could defeat Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy with a margin of around 60,000 votes, although she faced crushing defeat in his hands in 2019 general elections.

Toyaka Jagadeeswari defeated former Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani in Kurupam constituency with a margin of 23,500 votes. Lokam Madhavi of JSP has defeated YSRCP sitting MLA Baddukonda Appalanaidu 38,801 votes. “Women have been demanding 33% reservation for many decades. Fortunately, they got 55.55% representation in Vizianagaram. It is a good sign. They would be able to raise issues of women in the Assembly since their grievances are hardly discussed in the present political scenario,” said Boddapati Geeta, a women entrepreneur, while speaking to The Hindu.

The women representation was good in 2014 general elections too with the election of four candidates from the district. Ms. Laliata Kumar (S.Kota-TDP), Kimidi Mruanalini (Cheepurupalli-TDP), Meesala Geeta (Vizianagaram-TDP) and Pushpa Srinivani (YSRCP-Kurupam) were elected to Assembly in 2014 general elections. However, the women’s representation came to one with the victory of only Pushpa Srinivani in 2019 elections.