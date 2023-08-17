Women candidates gain upper hand in Group-I results in A.P.

August 17, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Women candidates have gained the upper hand in the Group-I examinations, the results of which were announced on August 17 (Thursday).

At a press conference, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman D. Goutam Sawang announced the details of the provisionally selected candidates for 16 categories of posts in Group-I services and said the top three rankers were women candidates. “Six of the top 10 rankers are also girls, indicative of the gender parity and women empowerment,” he said.

Bhanushree Lakshmi Annapurna Pratyusha with a background of BA in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University emerged the topper, followed by Bhoomireddy Bhavani (B.Tech from JNTU-Anantapur), Kambalakunta Lakshmi Prasanna (B.Tech (IT) from JNTU-Anantapur), K. Pravin Kumar Reddy (also a B.Tech graduate (EEE) from JNTU-Anantapur) and M. Bhanuprakash Reddy (BA in Public Administration from Osmania University) who secured the second, third, fourth and fifth ranks in that order.

Mr. Sawang said out of the total 111 posts notified, one post was yet to be filled under sports quota while results had been declared for 110 posts. A total of 1,26,450 candidates applied and out of them, 86,494 (82.38 %) of them appeared for the preliminary examination held on January 8 this year. “We kept our word and announced the results of the screening test on January 27, in 19 days,” he said.

As many as 6,455 (4,318 in English medium and 1,834 Telugu medium) qualified in the preliminary test and were short-listed for the Mains examinations conducted from June 3 to June 10 and 4,688 candidates appeared for the exams, the results of which were announced on July 14 (within 34 days).

Of them, 220 candidates were called for the personality test, 218 of them were interviewed while 110 were selected.

The Commission Chairman said utmost care was taken to maintain transparency at every level. “Preparation of question papers was on a par with the UPSC exam pattern and for the first time, CCTV with live streaming facility across all examination centres with a control centre for live monitoring was established.

He said the standards of the candidates who appeared for the examinations were very high. A total of 136 of them had appeared for the UPSC examinations and 35 of them were from premier institutions like IIM, IIT, BITS, NIT and IIIT besides a few with degrees of MD/MBBS, MDS/BDS, M.Tech/MCA, MBA, and MA/M.Sc among others.

The Commission has placed on its website www.psc.ap.gov.in the list of provisionally selected candidates.