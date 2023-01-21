Women and Child Welfare official makes surprise visit to Anganwadi Centre at tribal hamlet in NTR district

January 21, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Director A. Siri made a surprise visit to Pedda Thanda Anganwadi Centre, located in A. Kondur mandal in NTR district on Saturday.

Dr. Siri, along with Project Director G. Uma Devi, visited the kitchen, classroom and the stores in the centre. She verified the attendance register, stock position and particulars of the on-duty supervisors, teachers and the ayahs in the centre, also known as pre-school.

Ms. Uma Devi explained about implementation of Take Home Ration (THR) and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Schemes in the centre. Leafy vegetables, dal and rice were being served to the children under the Mid-Day Meals (MDM) scheme, the PD said.

The Director enquired with the children about supply of chikkies, milk and eggs and the quality of other material being distributed under YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme. She directed the staff to check the quality of the kits while delivering the stocks.

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) G. Satyavathi gave the details of the pregnant and lactating women, children aged 0-3 years and 3-6 years enrolled in the Centre at the tribal hamlet.

The Director checked the weight of the children and interacted with the pregnant and lactating women. She directed supervisors T. Shiva Kumari and Jhansi to maintain hygienic conditions in the pre-school.

The PD said that instructions had been given to the staff to focus on the children who were anaemic and underweight, and maintain quality of the diet.