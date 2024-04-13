ADVERTISEMENT

Women allege ‘harassment’ by miscreants in Chittoor village

April 13, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

An alleged incident of miscreants engaging in ‘eve-teasing’ and ‘humiliation’ of college girls and women was reported on Saturday, in the Venkatapuram village of Yadamari Mandal.

A group of women from the village convened a press conference at the Press Club, where they emotionally recounted their experiences. The women alleged that certain miscreants in the village were stalking working women, schoolgirls, and college girls while they were returning home in the evenings. These miscreants were purportedly passing vulgar comments and making inappropriate advances at them. When the women attempted to confront the miscreants, they were physically accosted on Friday evening.

The women expressed their displeasure with the area police at Yadamarri for not taking their complaints seriously, and instead, ridiculing them. The women called for higher authorities to intervene in the matter and ensure that justice was delivered.

