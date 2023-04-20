HamberMenu
Women advised to acquire leaderships qualities for a better future

National Commission for Women, in association with NRI Institute of Technology, organises seminar on ‘Capacity Building and Personality Development’

April 20, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Speakers at the one-day workshop on ‘Capacity Building and Personality Development’ called upon women to acquire leadership qualities and life skills for a better future.

The workshop was organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW), in association with NRI Institute of Technology (NRIIT) on NRIIT campus near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

R. Madhavi, Head of Department, English, of Ch.S.D. St. Teresa College for Women, Eluru, who was the chief guest, asked the girls to focus on stress and time management and on communication skills.

NRIIT principal C. Naga Bhaskar said there were plenty of opportunities for girls in reputed organistions, and asked them to concentrate on improving capacity building. Such programmes would help enhance personality development, he said.

Academic director G. Sambasiva Rao, programme convener R. Vijay Krishna, Women Protection and Grievance Cell in-charge R. Sunitha, and faculty member N.V. Surendra Babu spoke.

