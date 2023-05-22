Woman’s murder: Police say husband strangled her, tried to make it appear like road accident

May 22, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Prakasam police, investigating the death of 35-year-old Kota Radha earlier this month, claimed on Monday that her husband Mohan Reddy strangled her and ran over the body to make it appear like a road accident. Radha’s body was found on Pamarru-Kanigiri road in Jillellapadu village on May 17.

According to superintendent of police (SP) Malika Garg, the couple, who got married in 2013 and have two sons, had financial disputes between them. Sources said that Mohan Reddy, a software engineer in Hyderabad, also suspected his wife’s fidelity.

Speaking to media persons here, the SP said the investigating officers had initially suspected Radha’s childhood friend Kasi Reddy, to whom she had loaned ₹80 lakh through Mohan Reddy. Kasi Reddy, however, failed to return the amount and was absconding for a few days. The police also kept a tab on Mohan Reddy and later took him into custody.

The SP said that, during interrogation, Mohan Reddy confessed to have strangled Radha with her chunni. “ The accused run over her body to make it appear like a road accident,” Ms. Malika Garg said.

What transpired

On May 15, Mohan Reddy took a SIM card and had a chat with Radha posing as Kasi Reddy. He promised her to pay ₹2 lakh and asked her to come to Pamuru bus station. When Radha reached the spot, Mohan Reddy picked her up. She realised that it was her husband who had chatted with her by pretending to be Kasi Reddy. An argument ensued, during which Mohan Reddy strangled her. Later, he dumped the body on the roadside, the SP said.

“We have scientific evidence, including the mobile phone chat between the couple, CCTV footage and the circumstantial evidence. The accused planned to kill Radha ten days ago and executed his plan,” Ms. Malika Garg said. The accused was arrested and produced in a court, the SP added.

She also lauded additional SP (crimes) Sridhar Rao and the Kanigiri police for cracking the case.