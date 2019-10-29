Woman’s murder: police arrest lover

Police on Tuesday arrested a man named G. Sudhakar Reddy, a resident of Arilova, on charges of murdering S. Appalanarasamma, whose body was found in a semi-decomposed state in her house at Munsubgari Veedhi under IV Town Police Station limits on October 22.

Police said that Sudhakar (40) was in a relationship with the victim and killed her for her jewellery.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Police Commissioner R.K..Meena said that Appalanarasamma (38) had separated from her husband a few years ago and was staying in a rented house at Akkayyapalem and worked as a caretaker at an orphanage.

Six months ago, she met Sudhakar, a mechanic, and the duo began a relationship. Police said that Sudhakar was heavily in debt. Recently, he came to know that Appalanarasamma possessed several gold ornaments and then hatched a plan to kill her and flee with her jewellery to clear his debt, Mr. Meena said.

“On the night of October 19, Sudhakar came to Appalanarasamma’s house. At around 1 a.m. on October 20, while Appalanarasamma was fast asleep, Sudhakar bludgeoned her on the head with a sharp-edged object and later smothered her to death. Taking her gold, cash and other valuables, he left the house by locking the doors from the outside,” Mr. Meena said.

Acting on a tip-off, police zeroed in on the accused and recovered ₹51,000 in cash, a gold chain, gold earrings, a two-wheeler and a mobile phone from his possession.