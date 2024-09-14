Woman worker from Kuwait reunited with family in Annamayya

Tirpathi Kavitha, a migrant worker from Kuwait, was successfully reunited with her family in Narayanareddi Palle village of Sambepalle mandal in the Annamayya district on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

Her return was facilitated within 48 hours of her appeal to Minister for Transport Mandipalle Ramprasad Reddy for help, citing the need to be rescued from the torment she was experiencing at her workplace.

According to the Superintendent of Police V. Vidya Sagar Naidu, after Ms. Kavitha’s distress call went viral, her three daughters met with him to seek assistance on Friday. Prompt action was taken, and the agent who facilitated Ms. Kavitha’s passport and visa for employment in Kuwait was summoned. The authorities arranged her flight ticket from Kuwait to Chennai immediately, ensuring her safe return. Ms. Kavitha reached the Chennai International Airport on Saturday morning.

The SP said that a special cell, which was established by the Annamayya police to address cases involving harassment of migrant workers in the Gulf, would be further strengthened to provide guidance and support to workers heading to foreign countries.

Expressing her gratitude, Ms. Kavitha thanked Minister Ramprasad Reddy and SP Vidya Sagar Naidu for their swift intervention in bringing her back to India. Before reaching out for help, Ms. Kavitha had endured physical harassment and mental anguish at her workplace in Kuwait and sought to return to India to be with her family. She had left for Kuwait a few years ago to financially support her impoverished family.