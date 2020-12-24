‘Woman with U.K. travel history has no symptoms of new COVID strain’

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

24 December 2020 23:34 IST

She is asymptomatic though tested positive for virus, says DMHO

East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer K.V.S. Gowreeswara Rao on Thursday said that the 47-year-old Anglo-Indian woman, who reached Rajamahendravaram railway station from New Delhi last midnight by AP Express train, did not show any symptoms of the new strain of COVID-19.

The woman tested positive for the COVID-19 after she landed at the New Delhi airport from the U.K. on December 21, and was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital.

“The woman tested positive for the virus at Safdarjung hospital, but was asymptomatic. On Wednesday midnight, she reached Rajamahendravaram by train. She was sent to the district government hospital in Rajamahendravaram,” said Dr. Gowreeswara Rao.

Son tests negative

All the necessary medical tests have been performed at the district government hospital.

“By Thursday, she is not carrying the new strain of virus as per the clinical examinations,” said Dr. Gowreeswara Rao.

He has further added that the woman and her 27-year-old son had travelled in the train. The son tested negative.