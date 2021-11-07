Woman volunteer alleges harassment

CHITTOOR

07 November 2021 00:45 IST

A woman volunteer working at the village secretariat of Settivanattam of SR Puram mandal on Saturday lodged a complaint with the area police alleging physical assault and harassment by local YSR Congress Party leaders.

The volunteer, Anitha, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste, alleged that the local leaders in the village had been harassing her for the last several months and that the upper caste leaders had also humiliated her by calling names and mentioning her caste.

Video footage of the volunteer talking about the problems she had faced had gone viral in the district, and it caught the attention of political parties as the volunteer hailed from GD Nellore Assembly constituency (SC reserved), represented by Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy Naidu.

