Woman, and two daughters jump in front of a running train in Anantapur, killed

Vadde Polamma, 50, a daily wage earner along with her daughters Aarati, 17, and Deepa, 14, were found dead after they reportedly jumped in front of a running train at Mahadev Nagar in the city in the early hours of Sunday.

Three Town Circle Inspector K.V. Reddappa told The Hindu that the trio were residents of Jakeergutta in the city. They reportedly borrowed a large sum from someone without the knowledge of Polamma’s husband, and failed to manage their finances.

Driven by debts

Polamma is alleged to have pledged her entire gold with some bank and the repayment date was nearing. Since they could not repay, the couple argued over the issue at home on Saturday night and she told her husband to get money from somewhere else and repay the bank loan. Her husband, however, seems to have told her that he does not wish to borrow more, and was ready to forfeit the gold deposited with the bank. The trio seems to have taken the extreme step after heated arguments.

Their bodies have been shifted to Government General Hospital, Anantapur for post-mortem.

There is always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191; or reach over email: [email protected]