Woman, two children, suffer burns in acid attack

Victim shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada, accused taken into custody, says Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata

July 09, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - NANDIGAMA (NTR DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
The victim was rushed to a hospital in Vijayawada, for better treatment. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A 28-year-old woman suffered burns when her boyfriend threw acid at Itavaram village in NTR District on Sunday. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Vijayawada, for better treatment.

The victim, a widow, developed a friendship with Manish Singh of Nellore. The accused was pestering the victim to marry him for the last few days. He planned to kill her as she rejected his proposal, said Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), K. Janardhan Naidu.

Also Read | Acid attack victims failed by lack of a cohesive law, legal process

On Sunday morning, they had a heated argument over marriage and in a fit of rage, Manish Singh threw acid on her. A 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, who were near the victim, also sustained burns, the police said.

NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ajita Vejendla called on the victims at the hospital and enquired the doctors about their health condition.

“Instructions have been given to the Nandigama police to speed up the investigation of the case. Police are taking steps for extending better treatment to the victims,” said Mr. Kanthi Rana.

“The accused purchased acid from a goldsmith in Nellore. The Nandigama Town police took Manish Singh into custody,” the ACP said.

