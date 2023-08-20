ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, two children go missing as boat capsizes in sea off Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh

August 20, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her two children went missing in the sea off the Nizampatnam Harbour in Bapatla district on Sunday after their boat capsized owing to high waves. Four persons of a family, including the trio, were coming to Muttayapalem village from Eelachetla Dibba village of Nagayalanka mandal in Krishna district when the mishap occurred. One person swam ashore. The missing have been identified as Saivarnika (26) and her children Tanish (7) and Taruneswar (1), said Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal. Expert swimmers are searching for them, the SP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US