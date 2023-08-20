HamberMenu
Woman, two children go missing as boat capsizes in sea off Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh

August 20, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her two children went missing in the sea off the Nizampatnam Harbour in Bapatla district on Sunday after their boat capsized owing to high waves. Four persons of a family, including the trio, were coming to Muttayapalem village from Eelachetla Dibba village of Nagayalanka mandal in Krishna district when the mishap occurred. One person swam ashore. The missing have been identified as Saivarnika (26) and her children Tanish (7) and Taruneswar (1), said Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal. Expert swimmers are searching for them, the SP said.

