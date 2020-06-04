Andhra Pradesh

Woman turns ‘Vahana Mitra’ to support family

Livelihood concerns: G. Bhagyalakshmi receiving the Vahana Mitra benefits in Anantapur on Thursday.

Livelihood concerns: G. Bhagyalakshmi receiving the Vahana Mitra benefits in Anantapur on Thursday.  

A computer operator at RTA office, she drives autorickshaw in her free time

A computer operator’s job in the Road Transport Authority (RTA) office in Anantapur certainly made G. Bhagyalakshmi to earn the employed status, but the amount she made every month was not enough.

Having a post-graduate degree in humanities, Ms. Bhagyalakshmi, a mother, chose to be auto-rickshaw driver in her free time to support her family. Even as she continues with her job at RTA office, she finds driving her auto more remunerative. And the YSR Vahan Mitra scheme which provides an annual cash incentive of ₹10,000 to auto, taxi and cab drivers who own their vehicles helped her.

Bhagyalakshmi, in her late twenties, was the lone beneficiary chosen from the district to interact with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy from the District Collector’s office via video link as he launched the second phase of YSR Vahana Mitra scheme on Thursday.

“Initially, I used to run a small marriage bureau, but never earned enough to make a decent living. As a computer operator at the RTO office, I do not make enough to meet family’s needs. I have a child to look after and my husband works at a petrol filling station. I make ₹500 a day by driving auto in my free time. And the Vahana Mitra scheme is a big help for all drivers like us,” Ms. Bhagyalakshmi told The Hindu after her interaction with the Chief Minister.

An elated Bhagyalakshmi urged Mr. Jagan Mohan Rreddy to arrange for institutional loans for auto drivers so that a majority of them could buy their own vehicles. Four of the 30 women auto drivers from the district, all beneficiaries of Vahana Mitra, were present in the video conference, along with some of their male counterparts.

₹12.56 crore disbursed

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, Kalyandurg MLA K.V. Ushasri Charan and YSRCP leader Samanthakamani handed over a cheque for ₹10,000 and a certificate to each beneficiary in the presence of Collector Gandham Chandrudu. In all ₹12.56 crore was disbursed to the Vahana Mitra beneficiaries in the district.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 11:14:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/woman-turns-vahana-mitra-to-support-family/article31751492.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY