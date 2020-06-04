Woman turns ‘Vahana Mitra’ to support family

A computer operator’s job in the Road Transport Authority (RTA) office in Anantapur certainly made G. Bhagyalakshmi to earn the employed status, but the amount she made every month was not enough.

Having a post-graduate degree in humanities, Ms. Bhagyalakshmi, a mother, chose to be auto-rickshaw driver in her free time to support her family. Even as she continues with her job at RTA office, she finds driving her auto more remunerative. And the YSR Vahan Mitra scheme which provides an annual cash incentive of ₹10,000 to auto, taxi and cab drivers who own their vehicles helped her.

Bhagyalakshmi, in her late twenties, was the lone beneficiary chosen from the district to interact with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy from the District Collector’s office via video link as he launched the second phase of YSR Vahana Mitra scheme on Thursday.

“Initially, I used to run a small marriage bureau, but never earned enough to make a decent living. As a computer operator at the RTO office, I do not make enough to meet family’s needs. I have a child to look after and my husband works at a petrol filling station. I make ₹500 a day by driving auto in my free time. And the Vahana Mitra scheme is a big help for all drivers like us,” Ms. Bhagyalakshmi told The Hindu after her interaction with the Chief Minister.

An elated Bhagyalakshmi urged Mr. Jagan Mohan Rreddy to arrange for institutional loans for auto drivers so that a majority of them could buy their own vehicles. Four of the 30 women auto drivers from the district, all beneficiaries of Vahana Mitra, were present in the video conference, along with some of their male counterparts.

₹12.56 crore disbursed

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, Kalyandurg MLA K.V. Ushasri Charan and YSRCP leader Samanthakamani handed over a cheque for ₹10,000 and a certificate to each beneficiary in the presence of Collector Gandham Chandrudu. In all ₹12.56 crore was disbursed to the Vahana Mitra beneficiaries in the district.