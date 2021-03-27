Woman tries to kill children, end life

All three safe, say police

A woman reportedly slit the throats of her two children before allegedly attempting to end her own life at Atrapalle village of Kongatam panchayat in V. Kota mandal, 100 km from here, on Friday morning.

Thankfully, the children survived the attack and are now recovering at hospital. The woman is also recovering, it is learnt.

V. Kota police said the woman, identified as Meenakshi (30), had an altercation with her husband Anand. After her husband left the house in a huff, the woman in a fit of rage picked up a blade and reportedly slit the throats of their children Manoj (7) and Madhulika (5).

As the bleeding children rushed out of the house crying for help, Meenakshi reportedly tried to take her own life by slitting her throat.

Neighbours who heard the children rushed to the scene and shifted the three to the area hospital. Police said all three are out of danger. An investigation is on.

Those battling with suicidal thoughts or depression are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.