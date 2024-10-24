ADVERTISEMENT

Woman tries to end life inside toilet at Eluru police station

Published - October 24, 2024 07:58 am IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

A woman, who came to the Mahila Police Station to lodge a complaint over a family dispute, allegedly attempted to end her life inside the toilet near the police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman, aged 32, had come to the police station to lodge a complaint against her sister’s family members on Wednesday. However, the woman and the sister’s family reached a compromise, and they left without a complaint being lodged, police said.

Later, the woman was found unconscious inside the toilet. Police rushed her to hospital, and she is now in a stable condition. Police are inquiring into the incident.

Those in distress may Dial 100 for counselling.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US