Woman tries to end life inside toilet at Eluru police station

A woman, who came to the Mahila Police Station to lodge a complaint over a family dispute, allegedly attempted to end her life inside the toilet near the police station.

The woman, aged 32, had come to the police station to lodge a complaint against her sister’s family members on Wednesday. However, the woman and the sister’s family reached a compromise, and they left without a complaint being lodged, police said.

Later, the woman was found unconscious inside the toilet. Police rushed her to hospital, and she is now in a stable condition. Police are inquiring into the incident.

Those in distress may Dial 100 for counselling.