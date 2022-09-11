Woman traveller held at Gannavaram airport, 980 g gold seized

Accused smuggled ornaments from UAE, say DRI officials

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 11, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a woman at Gannavaram International Airport, and recovered gold ornaments weighing about 980 grams, valued at ₹50.95 lakh, from her.

On information that the woman was smuggling gold in the form of bangles and chains from UAE, the DRI sleuths intercepted the traveller and arrested her on September 9.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Further investigation is on, the DRI officials said in a release on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app