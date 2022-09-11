Woman traveller held at Gannavaram airport, 980 g gold seized

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a woman at Gannavaram International Airport, and recovered gold ornaments weighing about 980 grams, valued at ₹50.95 lakh, from her.

On information that the woman was smuggling gold in the form of bangles and chains from UAE, the DRI sleuths intercepted the traveller and arrested her on September 9.

Further investigation is on, the DRI officials said in a release on Sunday.