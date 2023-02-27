ADVERTISEMENT

Woman threatens to end life by jumping from Collectorate building in Kakinada

February 27, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada police on Monday rescued a woman, M. Durga Devi, after she threatened to end her life by jumping from the Collectorate building in Kakinada city. 

In an open letter, Ms. Durga Devi alleged that a group of brokers had cheated her in a deal, in which she had proposed to sell her family land in Rajamahendravaram city and Srikakulam district. 

The police rushed to the spot and persuaded her to withdraw the suicide bid. Later, the district officials counselled her and assured her to address the grievance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US