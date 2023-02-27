Woman threatens to end life by jumping from Collectorate building in Kakinada

February 27, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KAKINADA

Kakinada police on Monday rescued a woman, M. Durga Devi, after she threatened to end her life by jumping from the Collectorate building in Kakinada city.

In an open letter, Ms. Durga Devi alleged that a group of brokers had cheated her in a deal, in which she had proposed to sell her family land in Rajamahendravaram city and Srikakulam district.

The police rushed to the spot and persuaded her to withdraw the suicide bid. Later, the district officials counselled her and assured her to address the grievance.

