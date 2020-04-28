Woman tests positive in East Godavari

A 52-year-old woman on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 during a general medical checkup at Peddapuram municipality in East Godavari district.

Peddapuram Revenue Divisional Officer S. Mallibabu told The Hindu that the woman was asymptomatic. “The woman had traveled to Tirupati in February. She has now tested positive for COVID-19 despite not having any symptoms. It is still unclear as to where she contracted the virus from,” Mr. Mallibabu said.

The woman’s son works at a transport agency, and interacts with many people on a daily basis. “The family members of the patient, particularly her son, will be tested to ascertain the source,” Mr. Mallibabu said.

The woman has been admitted to GSL Hospital in Rajamahendravaram for further treatment. Peddapuram DSP A. Srinivasa Rao and other officials have marked the area where the woman lives as a containment zone, and banking services would likely be stopped in the area from Wednesday.