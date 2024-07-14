ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, son kidnap baby boy from Machilipatnam Government Hospital, infant traced

Published - July 14, 2024 03:50 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Mother and son kidnap newborn from hospital, police track them down, baby safely returned to mother

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representational purpose only.

A woman and her son allegedly kidnapped a newborn baby boy from the Government Hospital in the early hours on July 14.

A native of Srikakulam village in Krishna district, Swaroopa Rani, gave birth to a baby boy.

A few hours after delivery, the accused kidnapped the baby boy while the mother was under medication in the ward.

Family members, who found the baby missing, lodged a complaint with the police. Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi formed special teams to trace the infant.

Police observed the CCTVs in the hospital, bus stand and railway stations and at major junctions in the town.

“We traced the infant and arrested the mother and son who kidnapped the boy,” a police officer told The Hindu.

“The accused were being questioned to find out the reasons for the kidnap. The baby is safe,” said Machilipatnam DSP Sk. Abdul Subhan.

“The baby was restored to the mother and is kept in observation. Detailed investigation is on,” the DSP said

