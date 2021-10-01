Woman, son go missing while crossing stream

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 October 2021 01:16 IST

A 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old son have reportedly gone missing while trying to cross a stream at Injari area under Pedabayalu police station limits in Visakhapatnam district here on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector of Pedabayalu police station, Manoj, said that they had received information regarding the duo’s disappearance but were yet to reach the spot. “The incident occured in an interior part of the Agency with no proper accessibility, and the area is a Maoist hotbed. We can take up the search and rescue operation only in the morning,” he said.

“We are making efforts to contact locals for information on the duo,” he said.

It is learnt that the incident allegedly occurred when the mother and son were heading home from the weekly shandy (marketplace).