Woman, son drown in tank

CHITTOOR

16 January 2022 22:43 IST

A woman and her son drowned in Appalakunta tank at Chittapara village of Gudipala mandal near Chittoor on Sunday.

According to the police, Kavitha (35) and Delhi (15) of Chittapara village reached the tank in the afternoon to wash clothes. While the woman stayed in the shallow waters at an edge, her son strayed away from her and entered the water body. Seeing Delhi drowning, the woman rushed to his rescue, but she too met with the same fate.

Advertising

Advertising

The boy was said to be mentally challenged. The police retrieved the bodies and shifted them to the district hospital here for autopsy. A case was registered.