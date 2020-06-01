Woman, son die after consuming sanitiser

KADAPA

01 June 2020 19:36 IST

A woman and her son died after consuming sanitiser solution at Chennur in Kadapa district on Monday.

Vijayalakshmi and Sriram Naik, residents of Ellamma Gudi street, died after drinking the contents of a hand sanitiser bottle. As neighbours alerted the police after the two collapsed, they were rushed to RIMS hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police, who found the two to have consumed the sanitiser for getting ‘a high’, have registered a case and are investigating.

SP’s appeal

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan advised the public not to get addicted to ganja, solution, whitener and sanitiser and lose their lives. He pointed to the Chennur mishap, while referring to the spate of cases where addicts had taken to such products, presuming them to be a cheaper alternative to alcohol.

“The State government has established de-addiction centres across the State to save such persons,” he said and requested the public to dial 100 to inform the department about people addicted to alcohol and narcotic substances, in order to move them to the de-addiction centre.