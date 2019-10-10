Andhra Pradesh

Woman, son burnt alive near Chittoor

more-in

Incident is said to have occurred due to short-circuit

A woman and her son were burnt alive while asleep at their house at Koonapalle village of Ganugapenta panchayat of Pakala mandal, about 50 km from here, in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident was said to have occurred due to short-circuit following explosion of an UPS battery.

According to Pakala police, Sankaramma (75) and her son Sekhar (50) were asleep. A UPS battery had exploded leading to fire and this in turn led to short-circuit. The duo was charred to death and their bodies were shifted to area hospital at Piler. A case was registered.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2019 7:29:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/woman-son-burnt-alive-near-chittoor/article29630807.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY