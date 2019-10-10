Woman, son burnt alive near Chittoor

A woman and her son were burnt alive while asleep at their house at Koonapalle village of Ganugapenta panchayat of Pakala mandal, about 50 km from here, in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident was said to have occurred due to short-circuit following explosion of an UPS battery.
According to Pakala police, Sankaramma (75) and her son Sekhar (50) were asleep. A UPS battery had exploded leading to fire and this in turn led to short-circuit. The duo was charred to death and their bodies were shifted to area hospital at Piler. A case was registered.
