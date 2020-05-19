Woman, son allegedly commit suicide

VIJAYAWADA

19 May 2020 23:10 IST

Financial woes suspected to be reason

A 40-year-old woman, Shaik Kareema, allegedly committed suicide by taking cyanide at YSR Colony on the city outskirts on Monday.

According to her family sources, she took the extreme step unable to overcome the financial problems. The body of Kareema, wife of Shamshuddin, was shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, Nuruddin, her son, who went into depression after the death of her mother, too ended his life by taking cyanide on Tuesday. Shamshuddin, a goldsmith, lodged a complaint with the police.

Cases were registered under Section 174 CrPc (Deaths occurred under suspicious circumstances) and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.