Woman shot dead by relative over land dispute

04 March 2021 00:44 IST

A woman was allegedly shot dead by a relative at Rangalasingi village under Dumbriguda mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency reportedly over a land dispute, late on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Pangi Sita (45), a resident of Rangalasingi village, while the accused was identified as Pangi Damodar.

According to Araku Circle Inspector Pydaiah, the families of Sita and Damodar were at loggerheads over a land dispute for a long time. Some time ago, both the families had a fight and approached the local police. The police counselled them, and also produced them before the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO). A few family members were also bound over.

“Late on Tuesday night, again there was a fight and that was when Damodar shot Sita using a countrymade weapon. She succumbed to her injuries,” Mr Pyadaiah said.

The accused has gone absconding after the incident and a manhunt has been launched for him, police said.

“Sita’s body has been handed over to her family members after post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is on,” police said.