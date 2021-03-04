Woman shot dead by relative over land dispute

A woman was allegedly shot dead by a relative at Rangalasingi village under Dumbriguda mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency reportedly over a land dispute, late on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Pangi Sita (45), a resident of Rangalasingi village, while the accused was identified as Pangi Damodar.
According to Araku Circle Inspector Pydaiah, the families of Sita and Damodar were at loggerheads over a land dispute for a long time. Some time ago, both the families had a fight and approached the local police. The police counselled them, and also produced them before the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO). A few family members were also bound over.
“Late on Tuesday night, again there was a fight and that was when Damodar shot Sita using a countrymade weapon. She succumbed to her injuries,” Mr Pyadaiah said.
The accused has gone absconding after the incident and a manhunt has been launched for him, police said.
“Sita’s body has been handed over to her family members after post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is on,” police said.
