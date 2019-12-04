Woman ‘sexually assaulted’

A woman was sexually assaulted allegedly by her husband and another person at her house at Kadiri in Anantapur district on Friday last, but she gathered courage to lodge a complaint with the police on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old told the police that her husband brought his cousin home and committed the offence.
The woman’s husband had in the past had served a jail term, for the rape of a nine-year-old girl. The woman was shifted to hospital, said Kadiri Deputy Superintendent of Police Lal Ahmed.
The DSP said a case was booked and both the accused would be arrested.
