Woman ‘sexually assaulted’ in front of boyfriend near Pulicat Lake in Andhra Pradesh

In a shocking incident, two persons allegedly sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman in front of her boyfriend after tying his hands.

The incident, which had happened late in the night on May 28 (Tuesday), came to light after the victim gathered courage to lodge a complaint with the Sriharikota police station in Tirupati district.

The victim works in a private firm in Nellore district, and has been in a relationship with her colleague.

On May 28 evening, the victim, along with her boyfriend and two of the victim’s former colleagues, had a party in Sullurpeta town. Referring to the woman’s birthday the following morning, the two former colleagues had asked her boyfriend to call her to alight her company bus for a visit to the nearby Siva temple.

After the woman reached the spot, the culprits allegedly took the duo to Damaraya village, near Pulicat Lake, assaulted the boyfriend, tied his hands with his shirt and committed the crime.

The Sriharikota police were investigating the case.

