Woman ‘sexually assaulted’ by seven persons

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by seven persons, including two rowdy-sheeters, on the outskirts of Eluru.

The incident came to light after the victim, mother of two children, lodged a complaint with the police.

The Eluru Two-Town police on Wednesday picked up a few suspects in the case and are questioning them. The victim was sent for medical examination to the Government General Hospital.

According to Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) O. Dileep Kiran, the incident occurred about 20 days ago and the victim lodged a complaint on Tuesday. The woman was staying alone due to family disputes.

The victim alleged that one of the accused offered lift on his two-wheeler when she went out at around 10 p.m. to buy medicines for her three-year-old son who was suffering from fever.

He allegedly dragged her into the roadside bushes and the remaining accused allegedly joined and committed the offence.

Later, the gang allegedly threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anybody. The accused were creating panic by knocking the doors of her house during night hours, the victim alleged.

“We registered a case under Section 376 (g) IPC and other sections and took up investigation. The health of the victim is stable. We are investigating the case in all angles,” the DSP told The Hindu.