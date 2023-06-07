ADVERTISEMENT

Woman sets drunk husband on fire near Madanapalle

June 07, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - MADANAPALLE (ANNAMAYYA DISTRICT)

The couple frequently quarrelled over money and family issues, say police

K Umashanker
In a shocking incident, a woman reportedly set her husband, who was in an inebriated state, on fire by dousing petrol on him at Poojarollapalle village of Kurabalakota mandal in the Annamayya district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, Sridhar (36) and Mamatha (34) were married 15 years ago. After a 15-year service in the Army, Sridhar returned to the village last year. Reportedly, Mamatha, unwilling to live with her in-laws, wanted to live separately, to which Sridhar objected. She also recently started nagging her husband for money, eying on his insurance and retirement benefits. Deputy SP (Madanapalle) K. Kesappa said the couple frequently quarrelled in recent months.

On Tuesday night, Sridhar reached home in an intoxicated condition. Taking advantage of this, Mamatha allegedly set him afire. The neighbours got alerted by his shrieks and went to his rescue. They rushed him to a hospital in Bengaluru, but he died on the way to a hospital.

Mudivedu police registered a case and took up further investigation. After the fatal attack on her husband, Mamatha absconded, the police said.

