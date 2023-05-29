May 29, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KURNOOL

In a disturbing incident, 55-year-old Pothuganti Lalitha set her husband’s dead body on fire, on the verandah of their house, at Pathikonda in Kurnool district, on Monday. She told the police that she took the step as she did not have anyone to help perform the last rites.

People in the neighbourhood learned about the incident when they noticed thick smoke coming out of the house.

Pathikonda Circle Inspector K. Murali Mohan told The Hindu that P. Harikrishna (65) ran a medical shop and had been bedridden for the last six years due to illness. His wife took care of him while his sons lived away from home.

The police said that Ms. Lalitha made a video call to her son Dr. P. Dinesh who is working at a private hospital in Kurnool, at 9.30 a.m. on Monday to inform him about his father’s demise and that she was burning the dead body using cardboard packaging material and clothes available in the house.

Dr. Dinesh immediately alerted the police.

“By the time we reached the spot, the body was 60% burnt. After extinguishing the fire, we shifted the body to the Government General Hospital. Postmortem is being conducted to ascertain if the person was dead before the body was set on fire,” said the Circle Inspector.

While the woman was talking incoherently, there are no doubts about her mental balance, the CI added.

Ms. Lalitha has another son who is settled in Canada.

Both the sons have not expressed any suspicion about their father’s death.

However, depending upon the post-mortem report, Ms. Lalitha could be either booked under IPC section 302 or Section 174, the police officer added.