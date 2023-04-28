HamberMenu
Woman gets life imprisonment for killing husband

April 28, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Eighth Additional District Sessions Court awarded life imprisonment to Bellamkonda Jamalamma, for killing her husband, B. Yedukondalu, under the Two Town police limits in 2016.

The couple from Venkatapuram in Mylavaram mandal of NTR district were married 16 years ago and had three children.

The accused, who was addicted to vices, planned to kill Yedukondalu, and roped in Balasani Tirupati, Odiyar Ganesh and Nanduri Lakshmi. They rented a house at P. Nainavaram village, and strangulated the man to death on November 23, 2016. They later abandoned the body and escaped.

Following a complaint lodged by the house owner, the Two Town police registered a case and arrested the accused.

The court on Friday sentenced Jamalamma to life imprisonment and released the other accused as the charges were not proved against them.

