Woman robs Hyderabad-based devotee in Srikalahasti

December 12, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K. Umashanker

A Hyderabad-based devotee was reportedly robbed of 75 gm of gold ornaments, ₹20,000 cash and a mobile phone by an unidentified woman at a lodge in Srikalahasti of Tirupati district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to information, the woman in her 30s made acquaintance with the devotee during a bus journey and after alighting at Srikalahasti on Sunday night took him to a lodge. Against this backdrop, the devotee found himself relieved of his valuables when he woke up in the early hours. The woman had reportedly served “prasadam” laced with some sedative, making him unconscious before carrying through her plan. The local police registered a case and are verifying CC camera footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US