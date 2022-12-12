Woman robs Hyderabad-based devotee in Srikalahasti

December 12, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A Hyderabad-based devotee was reportedly robbed of 75 gm of gold ornaments, ₹20,000 cash and a mobile phone by an unidentified woman at a lodge in Srikalahasti of Tirupati district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to information, the woman in her 30s made acquaintance with the devotee during a bus journey and after alighting at Srikalahasti on Sunday night took him to a lodge. Against this backdrop, the devotee found himself relieved of his valuables when he woke up in the early hours. The woman had reportedly served “prasadam” laced with some sedative, making him unconscious before carrying through her plan. The local police registered a case and are verifying CC camera footage.