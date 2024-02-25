ADVERTISEMENT

Woman rescued from kidnappers in Kurnool

February 25, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The police rescued a 23-year-old woman from the clutches of kidnappers and handed her over to her father in Kurnool district on Sunday.

According to Pathikonda police, a farmer, Varadarajulu of Pathikonda mandal, was taking his daughter on a bike to a hospital in the morning. A youth, Satish Naidu, and a batch of accomplices ambushed the father-daughter duo at an isolated stretch and reportedly kidnapped the woman in a car.

The father rushed to the Pathikona police station and lodged a complaint, alleging that the youth had threatened him with a revolver at point-blank range, and assaulted him physically, before abducting his daughter.

Meanwhile, a special police party that tracked the car intercepted it at a remote village in Aluru mandal and handed over the victim to her father. A case was registered. The vehicle was seized, and a couple of accused were arrested. The prime accused is at large, the police said.

