ADVERTISEMENT

Woman rescued from bizarre ‘fidelity test’ in Chittoor village of Andhra Pradesh

November 17, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Upon a complaint by the victim’s husband, the elders of Tenepalle village decide to perform a ritual under which the woman will have to dip her hands in boiling oil, and is declared innocent if there is no scalding of the skin; revenue and police personnel reach the village in time and stall the process

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Timely intervention of the revenue and police personnel helped in rescuing a woman from the bizarre superstitious practice of “proving one’s fidelity by dipping hands in boiling oil,” at Tenepalle village of Puthalapattu mandal, located about 30-km from Chittoor, on November 17.

As per information, a farm worker, Gundaiah, had allegedly been suspecting the fidelity of his wife for the last couple of years. The couple reportedly used to quarrel over the issue frequently.

In this backdrop, Mr. Gundaiah arranged an arbitration after consulting the village elders, who had reportedly decided to implement the old and forgotten custom of the village. As per their decision, the woman, whose fidelity to her husband was under suspicion, should dip her hands in a vessel containing boiling oil.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the custom, the woman is declared innocent if there is no scalding of the skin, and is declared guilty if she suffers burns.

All arrangements were made for the ritual in the heart of the village.

Upon getting information about it, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Gowri rushed to the village along with her team and stalled the process. The police took Mr. Gundaiah to the police station at Puthalapattu and let him off after counselling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US