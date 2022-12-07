Woman reportedly sets daughters on fire, one dead

December 07, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHITTOOR/RAYACHOTI

A 27-year-old woman allegedly set ablaze her two daughters, aged below 7, on the hillocks near Mulbagal of Karnataka, a few km from Palamaner in Chittoor district, on Wednesday. While one child is battling for life at a hospital in Mulbagal, the other was charred to death.

According to information, Jyothi (25) of Ramasamudram mandal in Annamayya district, got married to a man of Rompicharla of Chittoor district eight years ago, after they fell in love with each other. As her husband became addicted to alcohol, she and her children left Rompicharla four years ago and were living with her grandmother at Peddapanjani near Palamaner of Chittoor district. Financial problems, social neglect, and ill-health of the children reportedly drove her to the extreme step.

According to the Ramasamudram police, the woman in despair reached the hillocks near Mulbagal in the neighboring State and allegedly resorted to the extreme step.

After dousing her daughters with petrol, the woman reportedly tried to embrace them while on fire but was rescued by some youth who saw the suicide attempt. The woman informed the youth that after setting the children on fire, she tried to commit suicide but was stopped by some locals. Later, police rushed to the spot and shifted the child battling for life to a local hospital, while the body of the other child was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy.

The Ramasamudram police said that the Mulbagal police have registered a case and took up further investigation. Those with suicidal thoughts can Dial 100 for counselling and guidance.