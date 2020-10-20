Woman relieved of jewellery at gunpoint

GUDIVADA (KRISHNA DT.)

20 October 2020 08:04 IST

An unidentified person allegedly robbed a woman of gold jewellery at gunpoint in Kakatiya Nagar in the town on Monday. The robbery which occurred in broad day light created sensation in the town.

The victim, G. Ratna Kumari, complained that an unidentified person entered her house on the pretext of purchasing the house. “Suddenly, he whipped out a pistol, pointed it on my head, and asked me to give the gold bangles and chain. Later, he escaped,” the 60-year-old woman said. DSP N. Satyanandam said a case had been registered.

Advertising

Advertising