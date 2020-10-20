Andhra Pradesh

Woman relieved of jewellery at gunpoint

An unidentified person allegedly robbed a woman of gold jewellery at gunpoint in Kakatiya Nagar in the town on Monday. The robbery which occurred in broad day light created sensation in the town.

The victim, G. Ratna Kumari, complained that an unidentified person entered her house on the pretext of purchasing the house. “Suddenly, he whipped out a pistol, pointed it on my head, and asked me to give the gold bangles and chain. Later, he escaped,” the 60-year-old woman said. DSP N. Satyanandam said a case had been registered.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2020 8:04:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/woman-relieved-of-jewellery-at-gunpoint/article32897562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY