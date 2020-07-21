Woman relative prime accused in gang-rape of minor, says SP

The police claimed that a woman relative of the victim is the prime accused in the case related to the gang-rape of a minor.

The incident, which took place under Korukonda police limits, created a sensation.

At a press conference here on Monday, Rajamahendravaram Urban SP Semushi Bajpai said, “On June 22, the 20-year-old accused had handed over the victim to a group of five persons, who allegedly took her to the Rampachodavarm area and sexually assaulted her. A few days later, she had handed over the victim to another group which also committed the same crime.”

Silenced

The accused, a cousin of the victim, had warned the minor girl against informing her mother about the incidents. Until July 12, the victim stayed with her mother, citing ill-health.

“On July 12, the woman picked up the victim from her house and took her to the Quarry market area, where yet another group received her and took her to a house in the city. The same day, the girl and her associates kept the victim in her friend’s house where she was raped repeatedly till July 16,” said Ms. Bajpai.

Missing complaint

On July 15, the victim’s mother had lodged a missing complaint with the Korukonda police. However, the next day, the victim was released by the gang and she had approached the police to narrate her tale.

According to Ms. Bajpai, the prime accused had helped the victim find a job in a textile showroom in the city recently.

“Cases under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and POCSO Act 2012 have been registered against the 12 accused and they were produced in a court on Monday,” said Ms. Bajpai.

Two test positive

Two youths among the 12 accused, arrested in connection with the gang-rape of the Dalit minor girl, have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Ms. Semushi Bajpai said they have been sent to a designated prison in Kakinada city.